A thunderstorm-filled Thursday could not keep area residents from gathering across Bell County for a National Day of Prayer.
This year, the Bell County Courthouse, Temple City Hall and the Bell County Expo Center were among the locations that hosted services.
“I never know if we’re going to be outside or be indoors since the weather is so unpredictable … but we are still going to give honor to God and just take advantage of this opportunity that the Lord has provided for us by having a National Day of Prayer,” said Amy Diaz, who welcomed residents to Temple City Hall on Thursday. “It’s something that I feel is being taken away from us little by little but I know that God will prevail in every situation.”
Sonjanette Crossley — a local minister who was the keynote speaker at the Temple City Hall service — agreed and stressed how everything is “divinely orchestrated by God.”
“Everything that has transpired today has been a part of what God wanted to happen. There are no ‘oopses’ with God,” she said. “We had a time we wanted to start at and a corner we wanted to be on, but God allowed some storms to reflect the storms that we’re having in our society.”
However, God, Crossley noted, can help ease those storms in life.
“We need to have one message and that is ‘help us.’ We need assistance and all of us need it,” she said.”Sometimes we think we’re all right and in control but we never have not needed God’s help.”
Crossley strongly encouraged prayer as a tool.
“It’s mandatory. It’s required. It’s a prerequisite for us to continue as a people in preparation for our Lord’s return,” she said. “We want the power of God to be manifested in us and it is in this room.”
During the service, Crossley compared Christians to law enforcement officers.
“Officers never think they’re off duty. Even if they’re not dressed up as spiffy as they are in uniform, they are always on duty and they are always vigilant. They never forget what role they play,” she said. “Believers, you’re on duty all the time. This is not a come into church on Sunday to clock in and clock out. You’re on the clock all the time.”
However, Crossley called that responsibility an assignment.
“I’m an agent for the Lord and I’m not undercover,” she said. “I’m packing with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I’m all in and I don’t set off any metal detectors where I go because it’s the (Holy) spirit.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he was pleased to see his community join hands in prayer.
“It’s my honor to serve as mayor of such a fine city and a city with many churches and many believers … so praise God that we have this opportunity at all times to come together and worship without fear of persecution,” he said. “Thank you all for attending today. As always, we ask that you keep all of your leaders in your prayers.”