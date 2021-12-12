As you enjoy your spirited libations during this holiday season, raise a tankard (or two) to celebrate the memory of Otto Karl Burwitz, an immigrant from Germany who understood thirst.
Everyone considered Burwitz their friend, buddy, confidante and keeper of secrets because he is credited with opening Temple’s first business in 1881, just as the Santa Fe Railway was selling lots to create this new town.
Burwitz success is proof of “déjà brew” today — meaning nothing changes when it comes to drinking. A recent survey by Rehabs.com reveals that more than one-third of Texans consider local bartenders their friends.
“That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with having a good old-fashioned conversation with your server; however, the fact that so many drinkers are actually friends with their bartender could indicate that they frequent the bar more regularly than what may be considered healthy. After all, the word ‘friend’ implies a relationship that’s reciprocated and built up over time,” said Emma Jackson, Rehabs spokeswoman.
That frothy friendship over brass rails was hard-earned for Burwitz.
According to family records, he was 30 when he immigrated to Texas and settled in Bell County in 1866. After a brief, hard-scrabble life as a blackland farmer, he headed to California hoping to get rich in the gold mines.
That didn’t pan out, either.
Returning to Bell County in 1880, he noticed exciting earth-shaking changes: railroads inching closer to connect Central Texas with the rest of the world — or so it seemed. Along with the steel rails came thirsty railroaders. Burwitz propped up a makeshift bar on two sawhorses underneath a lean-to. There he dispensed liquid gold by the pint, thus making a saloon Temple’s first business and Burwitz’ future a heady story of free enterprise.
Burwitz (1836-1903) bought one of the first town lots on July 1, 1881, and set up a popular saloon which he operated until 1886, when he formed a partnership to enter into banking, real estate and insurance.
After all, no one knows opportunity and risk better than a barkeeper who keeps all the town’s secrets.
Truth be told, liquor is as ingrained into the county’s history as steel rails and blackland farms.
Belton was known for its “whistle-wetting” on a branch of the Chisholm Trail. According to folklore, the first saloon in the county seat, consisting of a barrel of bourbon and a tin cup, was nestled under a shade tree along the Chisholm Trail. There, an itinerant cowboy could gulp and chill while tending to his bellowing herd.
That seems unlikely since Belton clearly had its places of brewed refreshment shortly after its creation in 1850, and the Chisholm Trail was in use only from 1867 to 1884.
Culturally, some historical accounts separate imbibing in beer and swigging whiskey as indicators of class and culture. The Dallas Herald in 1859 even touted the construction of a new lager brewery as a “cure” for the evils of whiskey addiction.
It was no accident that Burwitz and his other Bell County saloon operators were of German and Czech descent. Historian/geographer Terry G. Jordan, author of “German Seed in Texas Soil” (University of Texas Press, 1966), credits immigrants from northern Germany for making beer a popular beverage in Texas. They brought their brewing skills and coupled them with Texas’ fertile soils to produce the necessary grains.
“The culture of the grape is impossible due to the cold climate (in Germany),” Jordan said. Thus, early agricultural societies among German and Czech immigrant communities “became little more than formal excuses to get together and drink beer.”
Indeed, the history of the county and its cities are tales centered on the audacity of hops (and other grains). This also spawned another lucrative business — ice houses.
Temple’s foamy growth dominated the county’s expansion. By 1890, less than a decade after the creation of Temple and Killeen, the Texas Department of Agriculture reported that the county had four wholesale liquor dealers, three beer dealers and four ice factories in addition to 150 mercantile stores. Five years later, the numbers swelled to 13 beer dealers along with 250 mercantile establishments.
The 1900 federal census for Bell County details just how essential purveyors of alcohol were to the county’s economy. A total of 54 men listed their occupations as “saloon keeper” and an additional 14 said their profession was “bartender.”
By 1901, Temple had 21 whiskey emporiums and 19 beer joints. From then on, prohibition forces tussled with local governments to curtail or outlaw all alcohol dispensaries — with mixed results.
And, yes, many had German and Czech surnames.
The growth of beer and other alcoholic beverages meant good news and bad news for Texas farmers. If Demon Rum had a dark angel, it would have been the railroads. In a 1910 suit filed against the Santa Fe Railway, farmers complained that rail lines charged too much to ship corn, rice and malt from fields to breweries.
That year, Texans consumed 800,000 barrels of Texas-brewed beer, yet farmers were receiving less and less for their crops to draw the draught. Added to that, the prohibition political forces were gaining strength across the state and putting pressure on railroads to stop transporting grains to breweries.
This created economic and political pressure because beer halls and saloons also were essential to the county’s governance.
Gatesville newspaperman, physician and arch prohibitionist, James Britton Buchanan Boone Cranfill (1858-1942) in his 1916 memoir said his hometown of Gatesville had 10 saloons for a population of 1,500.
When crimes occurred, “juries were not secured in the courthouse,” Cranfill said. “They were selected the night before in a saloon — not all of the jurors, mind you, but just enough of them.”
The same held true in Bell County.