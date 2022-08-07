One of the biggest quandaries along the streets of Belton in 1921: Was Rostelle G. Hooser a criminal or merely an innocent victim in the escalating culture war?
A machinist at a Belton oil mill, Hooser (1900-1929) said he didn’t know he was breaking the law when he whistled and called out to a gaggle of Baylor Female College coeds walking along Belton streets with their chaperone.
Hooser was charged with the shocking crime of flirting with the coeds attending what is now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The ordinance was the Belton government’s response to numerous complaints from coeds about these pavement lotharios.
The Belton Journal reported that young women were experiencing “annoying, harassing and embarrassing” behavior by men, “to such an extent that (the women’s) peace of mind and personal comfort have been disturbed.”
Administrators at Baylor Female College complained to councilmen in Belton and Temple about these disrespectful “mashers.” Baylor Female College officials insisted the issue was an emergency; so, the city council suspended its rules for three readings of the proposed ordinance and enacted it immediately in October 1920.
Belton reacted swiftly and quietly by passing the “no flirting” law with little fanfare and scant public notice. The council also set the fine at a maximum of $25.
Yet, some forward-thinking women questioned why these anti-flirting ordinances were necessary, given their new freedoms espoused by the Roaring 1920s. Syndicated columnists — including women columnists in Temple and Belton newspapers — claimed that those “Thoroughly Modern Millies” were able to take care of themselves, thank you very much. As such, the changing status of women and families through the 1920s decade made anti-flirting ordinances old-fashioned and all but obsolete, they said.
One thing was certain: Belton police, serving as guardians of peace and propriety, were vigilant in curtailing cat-calling scofflaws ruffling the pristinely susceptible coeds.
Baylor Female College was the pride of the county seat city, and Belton was going to protect its reputation.
The year 1920 was a significant turning point in the all-women’s school since it moved to Belton from Independence in 1886. That year, the school celebrated the 50th year of its founding in 1845, the campus experienced explosive growth in enrollment and construction.
Upper-class women were housed in nearby homes along College, Seventh and Eighth streets.
Complaints about salacious advances increased as the numbers of coeds grew.
Ordinance in hand, Belton police remained vigilant for sleazy behavior to enforce the city’s reputation for a safe place for families to place their young adult daughters. “You are liable to get picked up in Belton now if you go about on the streets flirting with girls or women and practicing the masher’s tactics and antics,” the Temple Daily Telegram reported.
The ordinance also defined the term “flirt” to mean “any word, sign, act or motion uttered or made by any person toward another which is reasonably calculated to have been made with the intention … of playing at courtship with such other person.”
A year after the ordinance passed, Hooser was caught, pleaded guilty and paid his fine — all $10 of it. He was fortunate. In Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta, “The Mikado” decreed that “all who flirted, leered or winked (unless connubially linked) should forthwith be beheaded.”
The good news for him was that Belton authorities considered his offense only a misdemeanor.
On the other hand, Temple, faced with similar complaints, decided to consider the request. Meanwhile the Daily Telegram in a fit of piqued, manly snark accused Belton city fathers of ending “the joy in flirting.”
Belton was not the only Texas city to pass a “no-flirting” ordinance. Other cities may or may not have actively enforced the law. It was all part of a statewide crackdown through the 1920s on what many considered immorality and government attempts to regulate questionable behavior.
Even more ominous, anti-flirting laws, such as Belton’s, kept minorities “in line” and were justifications for fining and jailing African-American men giving sideways glances to white women.
Georgetown followed Belton with its own ordinance, also in 1920. “The most interesting thing about the ordinance is that it gives us, at least, an authoritative legal definition of the term ‘flirting,’” reported the Georgetown Sun newspaper. Included in its ordinance were the words “kissy” and “smack,” to eliminate any semantical misinterpretations.
Abilene was vexed by similar problems. The home of three church-related colleges, the West Texas city grappled with coeds complaining of unwanted advances. The city leaders outlawed flirting, whistling and “goo-goo eyes” in a 1925 ordinance with fines up to $200.
The Abilene ordinance included words, signs, gestures, winks, facial expressions and “looks” to attract attention of the opposite sex, other than a friend or acquaintance. It also forbad loiterers in stores, theaters, movie houses, businesses or doorways with “come hither” intentions.
Always forward-thinking, the city of Dallas also outlawed flirting by mechanical means in 1921. Police cited two young men honking their automobile horns as they attempted to attract the attention of women walking along the street. Each man was fined $5 for “making a nuisance of themselves,” according to news reports.
Belton’s anti-flirting endeavors followed a nationwide effort to ban flirting in all its salacious nuances. While some communities banned flirting, other Texas cities sought to police propriety by regulating swimmers’ bathing suits and showing of movies on Sunday. One city proposed — though never passed — an ordinance to limit the height of women’s shoe heels to one inch.
By 1922, five New York businessmen founded the nationwide Anti-Flirt Crusade, devoted to “restore to our younger generation the better and sweeter things of life.”
Times changed and so did women’s self-determination. The “anti-flirt” movement all but disappeared from the papers in the late 1930s, but many cities, including Belton, still have the ordinances on the books.