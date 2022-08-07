No flirting

Members of the nationwide movement, the Anti-Flirt Crusade, gather in 1923 to rally for their cause. Their campaign was in response to numerous anti-flirting ordinances enacted across the county — including Belton — to curtail unwanted whistles and cat-calls by men.

 Library of Congress

One of the biggest quandaries along the streets of Belton in 1921: Was Rostelle G. Hooser a criminal or merely an innocent victim in the escalating culture war?