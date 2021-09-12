Temple police officers are searching for a man with a gun who robbed a convenience store Sunday morning and stole a customer’s car.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 8882 W. Adams Ave.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and threatened two clerks and two customers before he took an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items from a clerk and customers. The suspect then stole a customer’s gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license plate number KHC5437.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a green camo vest over a gray shirt and stonewashed jeans. No other details were immediately released.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.