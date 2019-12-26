KILLEEN — On Thursday morning, Anthony Flores, manager of National Auto Salvage, walked through the shop’s yard in south Killeen surveying the damage done by a grass fire from Tuesday evening.
Equipped with a paint marker, Flores marked every vehicle as he walked in and out of the rows of burnt metal, melted and shattered glass, and shredded tires at the salvage shop at 10050 Trimmier Road.
The final count — 47 vehicles in the yard were burned.
Capt. Ethan Gingerich with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office was not on site Tuesday but said the fire burned approximately five acres, according to incident notes. Gingerich said Killeen Fire Department did not request anyone from the fire marshal’s office to investigate. Gingerich said the cause of the fire was unintentional.
Although the total monetary loss will take some time to calculate, Flores gave a rough estimate of just under $10,000. Most of the burned vehicles were used only for selling parts, but Flores said at least one of the vehicles was operational before the fire.