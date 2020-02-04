Temple city officials are calling for residents to give their feedback on how they are serving residents by participating in a new survey.
Residents are being encouraged to participate in the National Community Survey, which aims to see how the city is serving its residents and how it compares to other similar cities. City officials said that the push for residents to participate in the survey comes as part of the 2020 strategic plan which has committed the city to seeking regular feedback from residents.
“Our city’s vision is to make Temple a place you love to call home,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “I encourage everyone living in Temple to take the survey, because the results will help us to chart our community’s future path. We want as much feedback as possible in order to improve delivery of services, determine important budget priorities and strengthen communications with our residents and stakeholders.”
The survey will be online for just over three weeks, until Feb. 26, at bit.ly/2020telltemple.
While most will fill out the survey online, the city said that some residents might receive the survey by mail. Those who receive the mail version of the survey can choose to complete it and send it back or can take the online survey version from the link provided in their survey packet.