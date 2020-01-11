Almost 400 runners braved the chilly Saturday afternoon breeze to compete in the 7th annual Arches Resolution 5K-10K at Pepper Creek Trail.
“We are happy to put on this event for the community,” said Tracy Klusacek, athletic coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation. “We’re extremely grateful for our sponsors, Arches Footcare and Premier ER and Urgent Care.”
The 275 runners in the 5K followed Pepper Creek Trail, she said. The course for the 105 runners in the 10K extended toward the new Crossroads Recreational Complex, she said.
The first person across the finish line in the 5K race was Nate Morton, 16, with a time of 18 minutes.
“That’s pretty close to my personal record of 17:45,” he said. “I’ve been training for the Austin Marathon. I’ve been running about 60 miles a week.”
A junior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, he runs cross country for Belton High School.
“I think it makes me feel healthier,” he said of running. “It improves my stamina and allows me to do anything I want. A lot of people train too hard. They need to take it easier.”
Coming in second in the 5K was Seth Brenham, 16, who said his time was 20 minutes plus, which is slower for him.
“I run it in about 17 minutes,” he said. “I haven’t trained in three months.”
A sophomore at Belton High School, he runs the 800 meters close to 2:09.
“I felt good,” he said of the 5K. “It was just kind of a fun run. I’m just training for track season. Running is the purest sport, and I just love the competition.”
Shannon Cook, 15, a sophomore at Belton High School, ran the 5K in 24 minutes. That’s a little slower than usual, she said. She runs cross country, one mile and two miles for the track team.
“It was fun,” she said of the 5K. She ran it last year but didn’t remember her time.
Her running partner, Lisa Doskocil, 15, a sophomore at BHS, finished in 24 minutes. Doskocil also runs cross country and track.
“I was definitely out of shape,” she said. “I ran a half-marathon in November, so I’ve been off for a few weeks.”
Kelsey Houston, 29, ran the 5K in 26.22. She runs 3-7 miles at a time, 4-5 times a week.
“It was cold and windy but I felt good about it,” she said of the 5K.
She didn’t remember how well she did last year, when her husband, Nathan, ran with her. She said he had to work this year.
“I’m part of run club in Salado and I encourage everybody to get out and run,” she said. “I think running is a good physical sport.”
Zachary Dennison, 16, a sophomore at Belton High School, said he thought he finished the 10K under 36 minutes.
“I’ve never run a 10K before,” he said.
His legs got a little tight in the last two miles, he said. He runs the mile and two miles for the Tiger track team.
“I’m aiming for a 4:30 mile,” he said.