Residents and community leaders gathered in East Temple Thursday for an annual celebration of Juneteenth.
The event was hosted by the Central Texas Housing Consortium, and saw attendees of all ages from across the area. This year’s event preceded the Juneteenth’s recognition as a national holiday.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas finally received the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after the proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
Barbara Bozon, executive director of the consortium, said the annual event to recognize the holiday has always been important to the organization.
“We have quite a few diverse employees on our staff, and people who live with us, who are different races and ethnicities,” Bozon said. “We want to celebrate and honor that. We thought it was especially important this year, as it is a milestone year.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis and community member Bobbie Thompson were among those who spoke at the event.
The main speakers for the celebration were KCEN-TV’s anchor team of Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise and Ashley Carter. The women are Central Texas’s first all-black female news anchor team.
Mary McGlory, a member of the consortium, thanked the women for their attendance and encouraged them to continue their work to the best of their abilities.
“It just shows us that old saying of we have come a long way but we have a long way to go,” McGlory said. “They are just a true example of what we can be and what we can achieve.”
Coby Warner, who works at A New Day Learning Academy in Temple, brought more than a dozen children to the event Thursday.
Warner said she wanted to help teach the students, who varied in age, about the importance of the holiday and help them celebrate. She said the student’s teachers have also held lessons for the children on the holiday’s history.
The visit to the event also served as a way for the students and staff to get out of the classroom.
Warner said she anticipated making a visit to the Juneteenth event an annual tradition at the school, as the children enjoyed it.
“I wasn’t here last year and, in fact, this is my first year coming here,” Warner said. “I really enjoyed it and it will continue.”
Other Juneteenth events
• The Temple Juneteenth Parade, hosted by the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association Chapter 111, will begin with a vehicle parade, which will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Avenue M in Temple and start at 10 a.m. There will then be a festival at 11:30 a.m. in Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. The festival will include lunch, live entertainment, vendors and talks by city officials.
• The Miss Juneteenth Killeen pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Texas College in the Anderson Campus Center, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
• The 33rd Annual Killeen Juneteenth Parade will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the city’s downtown. Organizers said it will start and end at City Hall.
• The Juneteenth Family Fun Day will also take place from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Saturday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
• From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Sixth Annual Culture Celebration will take place at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. Organizers said the event will include a salute to Father’s Day, food tasting and a tribute to Juneteenth and black history.
HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Some federal, state and municipal government offices, including Temple, will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the new national Juneteenth holiday, which takes place on Sunday.
Temple offices will be among those local entities that will be closed on Monday, although officials said its solid waste department will still operate.
Government offices in Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood will also be closed Monday.
Belton officials said the city would not be closed for the holiday, with all of its offices open.
Bell County offices will also be open Monday, spokesman James Stafford said.