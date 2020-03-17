Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks — charged in the slayings of two Temple residents — now faces a murder charge in Minnesota.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office said Marks, a Killeen resident, and Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Wash., are charged with second-degree murder in the killing of April Pease in 2009. Marks remains in the Bell County Jail while Sorensen is jailed in Washington.
Based upon how the Bell County murders were committed, it’s believed Marks was the primary suspect in Pease’s death, the complaint supplied by Bloomington, Minn., Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said. Hartley has kept the cold case active since Pease’s disappearance.
The complaint for both Marks and Sorenson said the murder was committed with intent but was not premeditated. The maximum sentence could be 40 years in prison.
Marks, now 45, and Sorenson, 34, allegedly abducted Pease from a Bloomington, Minn., woman’s shelter and took her to an unknown location somewhere off southbound Interstate 35. Marks reportedly got out of the car and killed Pease while Sorenson stayed in the car, authorities were told by Sorensen.
Sorenson allegedly helped abduct Pease.
Pease and Marks shared a child who, in 2009, was 4 years old. After a bitter custody battle, Pease was given custody of their son.
Pease disappeared and Marks was given custody of their son — which was what he had wanted, the complaint said.
Her body has never been located. Monday was the 11th anniversary of Pease’s disappearance.
Killeen deaths
Marks became a person of interest for Bloomington Police in 2019 when he was charged in the murders of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
He allegedly had the help of his girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, in the Jan. 3, 2019, murders reportedly committed in a Killeen residence.
Maxwell and Marks transported the bodies to Clearview, Okla., Maxwell told investigators. Marks buried the bodies in a shallow grave in a rural area, she said.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and several misdemeanor offenses — all related to Scott. His bonds total $2,016,500. A third-degree felony hold was listed Tuesday for Marks.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Tuesday his office was aware of and notified about the new out-of-state murder charge.
The death penalty will be sought in Bell County if Marks is found guilty of the murders.