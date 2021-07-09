Police in Temple and Belton are both seeking two male suspects in two convenience store robberies that occurred early Thursday morning.
Photos of the suspects appear similar in both robberies. Both men are wearing masks, hoodies and colorful shorts or pants in surveillance photos released by both police departments.
The first incident occurred at about 2:14 a.m. Thursday at the Cefco convenience store in the 600 block of Holland Road, Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
The suspects entered the store and held the cashier at gunpoint. Both fled the store in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, Griffin said.
About an hour later, a Temple convenience store was targeted.
The Temple Police Department is seeking public assistance in its search for two male suspects involved in a robbery of a Temple 7-Eleven.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the store at 2701 N. Third St.
Police spokesman Cody Weems said the two suspects entered the store, threatened a clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving.
The suspects were described as black males wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, Weems said.
Griffin said Belton Police believe the Cefco robbery could be related to the 7-Eleven robbery in Temple
“Our detectives are aware and working with TPD to determine if they are the same,” Griffin said.
Anyone with any information about robberies or the suspects in surveillance video photos can contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6769; the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510; or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.