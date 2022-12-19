Texans will continue to reunite as more than 8.9 million residents are expected to travel to holiday destinations this year.
Most of those travelers — 8.3 million — are estimated to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 to spend the holidays at locations across the country, according to AAA Texas. That estimate is a 3% increase from last year, when holiday travel shot up 23% as Texans were tired of being cooped up during the pandemic.
However, holiday travel could be hampered by an arctic blast will usher in freezing across the state, including Central Texas.
On Thursday night — the day before holiday travel picks up — temperatures are expected to drop as a cold front moves into the state. The high temperature Thursday will be 44 with an expected low of 12 degrees.
On Friday, the high will be near 29 and the low will be around 15 degrees before a slight warm-up occurs Saturday and Christmas Day.
“AAA Texas data shows year-end travel is surging, and trips are already being booked for 2023,” Galen Grillo, AAA Texas vice president and general manager, said in a news release. “The rebound in travel during the second half of 2022 has helped create momentum for 2023.”
Despite roller-coaster gas prices this year, this holiday season will see an additional 2 million American drivers compared to 2021, AAA said.
“Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record,” the organization aid.
Gas prices
The good news for motorists is that gas prices have decreased in recent months.
Motorists in Killeen-Temple are seeing an average price of $2.57 a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline — 10 cents less than last week and 8 cents cheaper than the state average price. The national price for regular unleaded is $3.19 per gallon.
“The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch,” the organization said. “That price is 11 cents less than on this day last week and is 25 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.85 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.43 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is 14 cents less when compared to this day last week and 13 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.”
Texans should address road safety as AAA responds to more than 38,000 calls for held during the holiday period. AAA said that vehicles should be inspected to check key components such as the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown.
Motorists also are reminded to obey the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law, which requires drivers to either slow down or more to another lane when disabled cars or emergency vehicles, including tow trucks, are working on the side of a road.
Other travel
Air travel around the state is expected to increase 13% increase over 2021 with nearly 377,000 travelers.
“Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days,” AAA said. “Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
Another 237,000 Texans will travel by buses, trains or take a cruise — a 21% increase from last year.
“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27, expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” AAA said. “The best advice is, if possible, to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”
Nationally, about 112.7 million people — a 3.6% increase from 2021 — will hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town for leisure, AAA said.
This year’s holiday season “is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since 2000,” when AAA began tracking travel, the organization said.