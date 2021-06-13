More than 93 years before Stevie Ray Vaughan proclaimed “it’s flooding down in Texas,” the streets of Temple were buried beneath a gush of water. And, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.
About 280,000 gallons of water stored in a massive steel stand pipe “broke loose about 3 o’clock Friday morning and flooded Temple, Texas,” The New York Times reported in its Oct. 27, 1890, edition.
The collapse of the stand pipe remains a mystery. No flaws were ever found in the materials or craftsmanship of the stand pipe. In fact, according to the Times report, investigators called the workmanship “first class.”
“The foundation is still there, solid and unharmed except in one place where a gash two-feet long is cut through the bottom,” the Times reported.
Sheets of boiler steel, hundreds of pieces of scaffolding, houses, barns, fences and other debris went floating in every direction after the collapse.
The home of O.T. Rigdon was “crushed like an eggshell” and caught fire from an overturned oil lamp, the paper reported. Rigdon was seriously injured and he eventually died.
Sections of the hollow pipe — 20 feet in diameter — littered Temple along with steel plates. Temple residents formed large groups to search for survivors, pick up personal items from washed-out homes and clear debris.
Although it did not give a number, many residents were injured during the flood.
Temple was just 9 years old and was growing like a weed at the time of the stand pipe accident. The town had been formed in 1881 by the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway Co. (the Santa Fe), and water was an immediate problem.
Many residents dug wells and sold water for 50 cents a barrel, which was a hefty price at the time. After the first stand pipe collapsed, the city built a second, and this time it held. Still, it wasn’t long before water was again in short supply.
The town needed water to drink for people and horses, for bathing and for general cleaning purposes. The railroad needed water for steam locomotives.
In 1892, the Santa Fe dammed Bird Creek to create Lake Polk in what is now Sammons Park, just west of the present day Interstate 35. The lake created recreational opportunities for the busy Temple residents, but more importantly it provided the town and the railroad with needed water.
Eventually, Temple began pumping water from the Leon River to meet its needs, then got a big boost with the creation of Lake Belton.
The Temple Daily Telegram launched a front-page campaign in 1934 about repeated flooding of the Brazos Rivers and its tributaries. The stories were in support of the Brazos River Authority building dams on the Leon and Lampasas rivers. Telegram articles said the dams would stop periodic flooding, stop soil erosion and provide a guaranteed water supply for Temple and other Central Texas cities well into the future.
There was much public opposition to building dams from various sectors, but the Telegram supported the River Authority’s efforts and pushed for public support.
The Legislature had given the BRA the authority but had not given it a way to fund the bonds issued to build the dams. Telegram publisher Frank Mayborn saw the importance of having water, and the paper supported the efforts to get the dams.
The dam was dedicated May 28, 1954.
A second lake was created in the 1960s. Funds for the Stillhouse Dam were authorized in 1954, but delayed. In 1960, a group of Temple businessmen went to Washington to appear before a Senate committee considering flood control, according to Telegram reports.
With the help of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, the project was moved along. In 1961, the funds were committed and ground was broken for the dam in 1963. The dedication of Stillhouse Hollow Dam was May 16, 1968.