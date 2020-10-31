Bell County in 2018 delivered U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, his ninth term. Democrats are betting on the county giving their candidate, Donna Imam of Austin, enough votes to send the congressman home permanently.
Carter, 78, and Imam, 44, are vying to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional District, which covers Bell and Williamson counties. Election Day is Tuesday.
“I am so proud of the work we’ve accomplished up to this point — voters are heading to the polls in record numbers, and the enthusiasm on the ground is greater than in 2018,” Imam, a political newcomer, said in a Tuesday email to supporters. “But that’s no indication for us to slow down or quit fighting. Turning Texas blue isn’t going to be easy, and that’s why we need to push even harder to cross the finish line on Nov. 3rd.”
Both Bell and Williamson counties have smashed through their total turnout in 2016 just during early voting.
“The Texas spirit is under attack this November,” Carter said in a Thursday tweet. “The Democrats will stop at nothing to turn Texas blue once and for all. Vote early today or tomorrow and let’s keep Texas red.”
Carter is seeking his 10th term in Congress. He was the first Republican elected in Williamson County since Reconstruction. He served as judge of the 277th District Court for more than 20 years — earning him the nickname Judge Carter. The Round Rock Republican was first elected to Congress in 2002.
If she wins, Imam would be the first Democrat to ever represent District 31. She is a computer engineer who would be the first South Asian woman from Texas elected to Congress.
Imam has come under fire by members of her party for a lack of voter engagement. She has blocked voters on social media for asking questions about her campaign — a move that, if elected, would violate her constituents’ First Amendment rights, according to several federal court rulings.
Since June, Imam has not responded to numerous Telegram questions about her silencing of District 31 voters.
Health care is a major issue in the race to represent Bell and Williamson counties in Washington.
Imam supports Medicare for All — a proposal often criticized by Republicans and some Democrats for eliminating most private health insurance.
“We’re not going to solve health care unless we scale the health care infrastructure. Engineers are the ones who are apt in solving scaling problems,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how you want to solve the problem. If you’re not able to reduce the cost of health care, you’re not going to solve the problem for people. If you don’t scale the health care infrastructure, you’re not going to increase the quality.”
Carter opposes ending private insurance and putting Americans on a Medicare for All system. He favors a market-driven health care system.
“I believe our health care system should protect pre-existing conditions, promote patient choice and expand access to care,” Carter said.
The congressman opposes the Affordable Care Act and voted in favor of the Trump-supported American Health Care Act, which did not become law and would have replaced the Obama-era law.