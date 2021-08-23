Belton ISD is no stranger to accelerated growth, and Templeton Demographics — a firm that has calculated enrollment projections for the past 19 years — forecasts the Bell County school district to exceed student capacity at three elementary schools within the next three years.
On Monday, Belton ISD trustees signaled preparations for that growth when it unanimously approved the creation of a bond exploration committee.
“Belton ISD continues to experience accelerated student enrollment growth,” a staff report on the committee proposal said. “While other districts across the state witnessed a decrease in student enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Belton ISD grew. Student enrollment growth and aging facilities, although well maintained, pose challenges for providing equitable facilities for each and every student.”
This committee — consisting of about 50 stakeholders — will work with district staff to develop a bond proposal that would need to be considered by the school board by Feb. 21, 2022, in order to call for a May 7 election.
Administrators will provide participants, who will make recommendations to Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith, with demographic information, growth trends, facilities assessment data and school/district needs throughout their decision-making process.
“After reviewing and discussing district data and (participating in) facilities tours, the committee will collaborate in the development of prioritized recommendations for projects to address district needs,” the staff report said.
Currently, there are eight bond exploration committee meetings scheduled: Sept. 15 at Lake Belton High, Sept. 27 at Belton High, Oct. 13 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, Oct. 25 at Miller Heights Elementary, Nov. 8 at the Belton ISD Administration Office, Nov. 29 at Lake Belton Middle School, Dec. 8 at North Belton Middle School and Jan. 5 at Southwest Elementary.
Each meeting will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m., according to Belton ISD.
“It’s exploring and looking at our current needs and future needs ... as a community committee to help us prioritize and know what are some of the things facing us in the future, and how we might approach some of the fast-growth situations that we’re only going to continue to face,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said during a Belton ISD school board meeting on Monday.
Ty Taggart, vice president for the Belton ISD school board, said he is excited to hear what their community has to say.
“When I first got on the board four and a half years ago, I heard fast growth … but it didn’t really seem to register with me until we went through all of the meetings with the demographers,” Taggart said at the meeting. “I’m excited to hear the community’s input … because it’s their tax dollars that we’re spending and it’s their children that we’re educating.”
Suzanne McDonald, an Area 3 trustee and immediate past president, agreed and encouraged her fellow board members to get out of their comfort zones when nominating stakeholders to serve on the committee.
“We’ve had committees in the past where we have those select folks that we are just so committed to,” she said. “When you’re thinking about the two people that you’re going to nominate ... get out of your comfort zone and talk to other community members. They might not look exactly like you but they would definitely have a place on this committee.”
Belton ISD’s last bond was approved by voters in May 2017 for $149.7 million — funding that led to the district’s $1.5 million purchase of a 109-acre tract at Loop 121 and Shanklin Road.
Then-Superintendent Susan Kincannon signaled that the purchase would be vital for future growth-related projects.
New campus design
In July, Belton ISD trustees began plans for a new elementary school, when they voted to hire Cloud Construction Co. Inc. as construction manager at risk.
Although funding does not yet exist for a future school, nor a timeline for when a new campus could be built, the district began holding public meetings for design input on Aug. 11.
“These meetings are us trying to get ahead of the growth,” Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations in Belton ISD, said in a news release. “The district is being proactive so that the shovels are ready, waiting on a bond.”
The second of Belton ISD’s four elementary design team meetings is scheduled for Tuesday at Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.