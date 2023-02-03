Temple resident Steven Randall Patterson has filed to run against an incumbent for the Temple City Council.
Patterson, 67, will run for District 3, one of two seats up for election this year. He will face incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long in the May 6 election.
Both Long and Mayor pro tem Judy Morales submitted the needed paperwork to run for re-election in their respective races for District 3 and District 2. Long is seeking her third term while Morales is running for her fifth term.
Patterson’s paperwork, filed with the city on Jan. 26, states that he has lived in District 3 for nearly six years.
In an interview, Patterson, a retired aerospace engineer and insurance adjuster, said he decided to run for the council to support homeowner concerns rather than business interests in the city.
He pointed to a neighborhood opposition campaign he organized against a planned convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Midway Drive and Hickory Road in 2020.
Patterson started a petition that garnered about 100 signatures opposed to the project, which was later withdrawn by the developer after the backlash from the surrounding community.
“I would like to pass on a heartfelt thanks to all the residents that participated in our petition campaign,” Patterson said in 2020. “I believe the developer realized that the property has issues before any construction can be built, with that and the unified stance of the residents made for an obstacle larger than was expected. This was a unified group victory.”
Patterson, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, said if elected, he would work to bring companies to Temple that will provide thousands of permanent jobs, not just a few hundred such as the Meta data center planned for the city’s industrial park.
“We need to keep our money here to support the community,” he said.
Those interested in running for the council can find a candidate packet on the City Secretary’s website. Paperwork for those who plan to file can be submitted in the City Secretary’s office, located at City Hall at 2 N. Main St., or mailed to the same address. City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.
The filing deadline is at 5 p.m. Feb. 17.