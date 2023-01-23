BELTON — “Two are Better Together” was the theme of the 23rd annual mayor’s community prayer service on Sunday afternoon at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Manning Chapel.
“What a great and special day this is to come together and make all our requests to our Lord and Savior,” Randy O’Rear, UMHB president, said before leading the opening prayer.
He was followed on the program by 18 community leaders, who alternated between reading a scripture and saying a prayer. Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter read a joint proclamation by himself and Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
“God answers the prayers of those who put their trust in Him,” Carpenter read. “We invite our citizens to join together … so we may meet the challenges that lie before us.”
Davis read from Matthew 20:20-28, where the mother of James and John asked if they could sit at the Lord’s right and left hand when he came into his kingdom.
“You will indeed drink my cup, and be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with; but to sit on my right hand and on my left hand is not mine to give, but it is for those for whom it is prepared by my Father,” Jesus told them.
The other disciples were indignant, but Jesus told them they were not to lord it over one another, “but whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant.”
Davis then said that although the mayors get the credit for the annual prayer service, they are not the ones who put it together. People who take a leadership role find out that it’s a lot of work, he said.
“We do it because we love our community,” he said, “to hopefully have a small piece of moving this community together … and to have an impact at some point in somebody’s life.”
Lt. David Beckham, leader of the Temple-based Salvation Army of Bell County, told the congregation that joy comes through service. He read from Philippians 1:12-18 where the Apostle Paul said “the things which happened to me have actually turned out for the furtherance of the gospel.”
Whatever the motives of those who preached, Beckham said, Paul rejoiced in the fact that Christ was preached.
In his prayer, Jason Gish, mobilization pastor at the First Baptist Church in Belton, said God gives us the opportunity to work with him, to know him, and even uses us as ambassadors here on earth.
“We pray your churches would be a light in this community,” he said. “Without you we can do nothing.”
Randy Pittenger, president of Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, read from Matthew 22:36-40, where Jesus was asked which was the greatest commandment.
“You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind,” Jesus answered. “This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”