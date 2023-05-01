Testimony is expected to resume Tuesday morning after the 426th District Court went into recess shortly before 9:45 a.m. Monday in the trial of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks.
breaking
Testimony to resume Tuesday in Cedric Marks capital murder trial
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort Hood
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel
- Wendell Williams, former Councilman and banker, dies at age 75
- Marks removed from courtroom briefly during foul tirade
- ME: Scott, Swearingin suffered violent deaths; two witnesses see man in area where victims were buried
- Vicki Jeannice Templin, age 65, of Salado, died Sunday
- DA: 4 videos of key witnesses revealed; Marks objects to new evidence in capital murder trial
- Michigan officers testify at Marks trial