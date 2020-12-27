MOODY — After being cooped up in their homes this year, Texans from across the state will have the opportunity to get out and stretch their legs Friday at multiple state parks.
Mother Neff State Park in Moody will once again be one of the many state parks participating in hosting its annual First Day hike — though this year’s will be slightly different. In previous years, the hike would be in large groups, led by guides, but this year the park announced the event will be self guided.
The park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, with visitors able to hike through the park’s hill area or its plains.
“It will look a little different from years’ past,” Melissa Chadwick, park superintendent, said. “This has been a very popular event for Mother Neff in the past so be sure to make your reservation soon.”
This year, the park has put in several guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring face coverings when in park buildings and disallowing groups of more than 10 that are not part of the same household.
Guided gatherings last year saw dozens of visitors, tightly grouped as they walked along trails and listened to the guide.
Mother Neff, the first state park in Texas, sits on 259 acres of land with nearly 3.5 miles of hiking trails. Visitors are able to explore the natural scenery, as well as manmade structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Park officials said once attendees complete their hike, they are able to come back to the park’s visitor center before they leave for a small memento of their participation.
Park officials are asking those interested in participating in the hike to sign up early with a day pass, as the park’s parking lot often gets crowded during the event.
People are able to purchase a day pass online for $2 at https://bit.ly/2KD1JMW.