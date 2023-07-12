A move to create a transformational community in Temple that will serve up to 170 people after the initial phase opens may also lead to a ban on public camping within the city limits, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
“The Arbor of Hope village is meant to be a path to recovery, not enable people to stay in homelessness,” she said. “The guidelines will be strict — those staying at the facility must be from here, and they have to be drug and alcohol free — they must be part of a recovery program.”
As part of a $261.6 million budget being considered by Temple City Council, funding for the project will come in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, Myers said.
“We are going to disallow camping in public places, but right now we are limited on what we can do,” she said. “Under state law, cities can’t completely ban public camping without providing a place to live for people experiencing homelessness.”
Arbor of Hope will fulfill that need, allowing the city to pursue a ban on camping on public land inside city limits.
Arbor of Hope East will be located at 4056 Little Flock Road and construction could start this year, Myers said. A second Arbor of Home community will be constructed in the Killeen area.
Phase 1 of Arbor of Hope East will include an intake building, which is a place for people to be processed and checked for weapons and contraband when they enter the premises. There also will be separate dorm-style shelters — one for men, one for women — and each will hold 50 clients.
“There will be substance abuse housing that will consist of 10 beds for men and 10 for women,” said Nancy Glover, Temple’s director of Housing & Community Development and one of the organizers behind a countywide homelessness initiative to help get people off the streets. “And, we will have space for 50 temporary homes.”
These homes will be transitional housing that bridges the gap between a tent shelter and a permanent home. They are often referred to as pallet homes because some are constructed using wooden shipping pallets.
“Our pallet homes will include a bed and a place to store clothes, and they will have air conditioning and heat. Those assigned to these homes will be able to keep their pet with them. Those staying in the dorm-style housing can bring their pets, but the animals will stay at an on-site pet shelter.”
In addition to housing, the community will include meal services, laundry facilities, showers and restrooms, office space, a community center and a computer lab where clients can work on paperwork and look for jobs.