Arbor of Hope

This tiny residence at Community First Village in Austin was created by ICON using a 3-D printer. The cost was about $10,000. Homeless communities inspired in part by Community First and similar projects in San Antonio and Dallas will be built in Temple and Killeen by Arbor of Hope, an umbrella organization formed this year following a recommendation by homelessness guru Robert Marbut.

 Courtesy

A move to create a transformational community in Temple that will serve up to 170 people after the initial phase opens may also lead to a ban on public camping within the city limits, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.