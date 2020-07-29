Emergency responders Wednesday evening were searching the waters of Lake Belton for a possible drowning victim.
The search started about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report was received that a man didn’t resurface while swimming at Temple Lake Park, Santos Soto III, a spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said.
The man is 21-years-old, Temple spokesman Cody Weems said.
The search involved Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team.