Thomas Henderson, a sophomore Christian Studies major at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, has a defining characteristic — leadership.
featured
UMHB sophomore wins Marine leadership award
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man guilty in fatal shooting of friend
- Drag queen show draws support, opposition
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after juvenile suffers ‘life-threatening’ wounds in Temple shooting
- ‘This is all my fault’: Temple teen was fatally shot at close range inside car, pathologist testifies
- Temple man indicted in prostitution sting
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- 3 Belton residents arrested in DPS marijuana bust
- Lula Rogers Ison, age 86, of Temple, died Wednesday
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Temple woman charged with kidnapping in attempted H-E-B child abduction