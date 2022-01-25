Temple police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in the aggravated robbery of a local store.
The incident occurred at about 10:20 a.m. Monday at the Diamond Shamrock store, 2702 Airport Road.
An unknown man entered a convenience store, brandished a weapon, took an undisclosed amount of cash and store items before leaving on foot, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.