Getting ready to go backpack to school

Tina Insall arranges backpacks Saturday during the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church “Back to School with God” backpack giveaway event at Yettie Polk Park in Belton. The Rev. Jeff Miller, pastor at FUMC Belton, said there were 650 backpacks provided for children during the event.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Dozens of families crowded Yeti Polk Park on Saturday morning for the “Back to School with God” backpack and school supply giveaway event and left more prepared for the upcoming school year.