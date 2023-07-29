BELTON — Dozens of families crowded Yeti Polk Park on Saturday morning for the “Back to School with God” backpack and school supply giveaway event and left more prepared for the upcoming school year.
Kids grabbed their backpacks, ate snacks, played games, jumped around in bounce houses and even got eye exams free of charge. Shelly White, one of the coordinators and a member of the First United Methodist Church, said her church and Mount Zion United Methodist Church worked together to hold the event.
White said this was the third year FUMC has participated in the event while it marks 11 years for Mount Zion.
According to White, there were 650 backpacks for pre-K through 12th grade packed with items from Belton ISD’s supply list. The backpacks were broken into four categories: pre-K and kindergarten, first and second grade, third through fifth grade, and middle school and high school.
“Each bag is tailored to their grade level,” White said. “We based it off of Belton ISD’s school supply list. They don’t have everything, but they do have a good variety.”
Rachael Tidwell of Belton said this was the second year she brought her twin 8-year-olds to the annual giveaway.
“We did it last year for the first time,” Tidwell said. “I like it, and they have fun. Last year we came out, and my son got a haircut. It looks like they’re doing eye exams this year. There’s no telling what all we’ll get into.”
Saturday was Kay Lopez’s first time bringing Ember, her soon-to-be second-grade granddaughter whom she’s adopted, to the event. On the way back to their car, Lopez said they’ll likely be making a return next year.
“Ember did all of it. She went around and got her school stuff, jumped around in the castle and got her eye exam,” Lopez said. “It was fun. It gives them something to do, and it really helps. School supplies can get so expensive.”
At the end of the event, White said they had given away 600 backpacks and gave the remaining 50 to Child Protective Services. While they were able to keep up with demand this time, it would be wise to pre-register and come early next year if you’re interested in getting a bag.
“We do usually run out,” White said. “They are first come, first served, and we do have a pre-registration. However, the pre-registration doesn’t guarantee you a backpack. It just depends on what line you get in.”
White said it was decided this year that the event would be held on the last Saturday of July.