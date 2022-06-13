Authorities on Monday identified the motorist who died in a collision with another vehicle while driving the wrong direction on Interstate 35 Friday night.
Darrell Scott, 71, of Temple, was identified by the Temple Police Department on Monday.
A mother and her three sons in the vehicle struck by Scott were treated at Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center, police said in a news release.
One child and the mother remain hospitalized Monday while the other two children were released, city of Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple Police, who are investigating the fatal incident, announced the death in a news release Saturday morning.
The collision occurred at about 9:09 p.m. Friday near exit 297 on northbound I-35. The driver was killed in the collision.
An autopsy has been ordered for Scott.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
A search of Bell County Court records did not show any criminal history for Scott.