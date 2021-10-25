A Temple man was sentenced to five years in a state prison for two third-degree felonies stemming from a 2019 theft from a car dealership and a 2020 drug charge.
Raymond Malina, 43, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John Gauntt of the 27th District Court to incarceration at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility for a 2019 charge of property theft over $30,000 but less than $150,000 and a 2020 charge of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
Malina pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 5, court records show.
Police reports say that on Aug. 2, 2019, Temple Police Department officers responded to a car dealership in the 3200 block of South General Bruce Drive for a report that a 2019 Ram 3500 pickup was stolen from the lot in July.
A man matching Malina’s description was seen on surveillance video taking a key from a key box left unsecured by a worker attached to the window of the pickup.
The video showed a motorcycle with two occupants enter the dealership lot. One person got into the pickup, started the engine and fled the dealership by jumping a curb after two attempts and heading onto an access road with the motorcycle following behind.
“(Officers) observed that the person who had been the passenger of the motorcycle is the person who becomes the driver of the motorcycle,” an arrest affidavit said.
The pickup truck — valued at about $65,000 — was later recovered in Rosebud after using LoJack technology to find the vehicle.
During the police investigation, officers met with a witness in Rosebud. The witness told police that Malina stayed at his residence for a few days until he kicked him out when he found out the pickup he drove was stolen, according to the affidavit.
Officers found a cellphone belonging to Malina inside the pickup and matched him to the man taking the key from the dealership using his driver’s license photo, the report said.
Malina was interviewed by officers later that year while detained for another charge. When questioned, he told officers he did walk to the truck at the dealership but denied taking the key or driving off in the pickup as he remained on the motorcycle.
An arrest warrant was issued for Malina on Aug. 16, 2020.
Malina was stopped on his motorcycle on Nov. 18, 2020, and officers informed him about the warrant.
During the stop, Malina resisted arrest and struggled with officers as they removed a knife and a folded-up bandana from him.
“Malina leaned over, used his mouth to manipulate the bandana, put something from the bandana into his mouth, and then stood up refusing to talk,” the affidavit said. “Officers were suspicious as Malina previously would not stop talking. Officers could then hear a crunching noise, and the officers attempted to get Malina to open his mouth. An officer noticed wet, broken glass on the ground. Malina then tried to smash the rest of the glass with his foot.”
Officers found the broken glass and a cap with white residue. Both field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.