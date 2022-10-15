BELTON — Belton’s future is now a little bit clearer after a presentation to local leaders.
The city of Belton and the Belton Economic Development Corp. unveiled their new Imagine Belton Plan on Thursday to a crowd of local business and community leaders.
The proposed plan, which separates the city’s downtown into six subdistricts, aims to outline possible growth opportunities moving forward. Officials said the plan proposes various projects the city can work on as well as areas for private investment.
Paul Romer, spokesman for the city, said those invited to the gathering at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center were mainly local business or land owners.
“This event is just to introduce potential stakeholders, people who may be interested in investing in this plan, introducing it to them,” Romer said.
City officials defined the borders of downtown Belton, as it relates to the plan, as northwest of Interstate 35 and south of the BNSF railroad.
The six subdistricts in the plan include West Second, South Main, Central Downtown, The Fields, University Heights and North Sixth.
Cynthia Hernandez, executive director of the Belton EDC, said the plan was created when the corporation saw a recent increase in the number of businesses wanting to move to downtown.
“The board said that this is really great but at one point we are going to run out of downtown inventory, so where do we direct people when the inventory in our immediate downtown is occupied,” Hernandez said.
“From that came the discussion about how we expand the borders of our immediate downtown and how do we create this roadmap for new development outside of our immediate downtown block,” she said.
Travis Crow, with Covey Planning and Landscape Architecture, presented the plan to those gathered, highlighting the possibilities of what the city could be.
Central Downtown
A central portion of the plan is development of the Central Downtown subdistrict, which is bordered by Nolan Creek to the south and west, Interstate 35 to the east and Second Avenue to the north.
Crow said that, while downtown had many buildings, a major issue was that many of them were owned and occupied by local government entities.
Some of these buildings and departments, Crow said, could be moved to other parts of the city so the existing structures could be repurposed.
As an example, the engineers imagined the current Bell County engineer building as a restaurant or café with outdoor seating.
“There is a lot of public use buildings downtown that are not on the tax roll and are not producing revenue for the city,” Crow said. “This is an example of maybe turning one of those that is not producing into something that is a taxable entity.”
Crow also said the plan looked at ways to open up the central downtown area with more parking and public spaces.
To create more public spaces, the plan proposes to turn the green space behind Belton City Hall into a boardwalk-type project with trees and sidewalks.
South Main
Another area Crow highlighted was the South Main subdistrict, which is south of Nolan Creek and bordered by I-35 to the east and Pearl Street to the west.
Crow said this subdistrict is the gateway into downtown from the south and needed improvements to make it more welcoming as it currently has no sense of place.
In the plan, the architects suggested adding more street lights and trees to South Main Street, making the area people want to walk and visit.
“It is your entry into downtown and it is Anywhere USA, really — it could be anywhere,” Crow said. “We want to bring a sense of place starting at our edges in our corridor to say, ‘Hey this is downtown, this is a place I want to be and this is place I want to invest.’”
West Second Street
Another subdistrict proposed was the West Second subdistrict, located southwest of Nolan Creek and bordered to the south by West Avenue C.
The plan aims to keep the mostly residential nature of the area while adding spaces for additional homes and businesses along the creek.
While the space along the creek is a flood zone, plans call for an increased number of elevated buildings.
Officials hope the area can cater to young professionals, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students and recent graduates.
The Fields
One subdistrict the city sees a lot of potential in is The Fields, which contains many vacant plots of land that can be developed.
The Fields subdistrict is bordered to the east by I-35, to the south by Second Avenue, the west by Main Street and the north by Sixth Avenue.
For this area, the plain mainly encourages the infill of vacant properties with mixed-use spaces, apartments, townhomes and a possible walking trail to improve walkability.
As the subdistrict also serves as an entrance to the city from Interstate 35, the plan also encourages the construction of prominent gateway elements with signage on light poles promoting UMHB.
North Sixth
Similar to The Fields, the plan also has designated the North Sixth subdistrict as an area with infill opportunities.
The subdistrict is bordered to the west by Main Street, to the north by the BNSF Railroad, to the south by Sixth Avenue and to the east by Fourth Avenue.
Unlike its neighbor, the mostly residential area has been envisioned as a place for middle housing. Crow defined middle housing as residential units somewhere between single-family homes and apartment complexes.
The plan suggests middle housing structures such as duplexes, townhomes and courtyard homes in the area.
University Heights
The final subdistrict presented in the plan is University Heights, which mainly centers around UMHB and its student population.
Borders of this area include Main Street to the east, Second Avenue to the south, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to the north and Nolan Creek to the southwest.
A major project in this subdistrict is the proposed demolition of First Baptist Church, which is now owned by UMHB after a property swap. The plan proposes a new section of road connecting Sixth Avenue to Pearl Street along with a roundabout at that intersection.
Officials said they hope the area will become the gateway into UMHB, with new school buildings and businesses to be built in the area.
South of the church, the plan proposes the adaptive reuse of existing residential buildings as businesses. It also suggests marketing the area as “the Crusader Quarter-mile.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said integration with UMHB was important for the city’s future.
“Mary Hardin-Baylor is a premier small Christian university in Texas, with 3,800 kids and still growing with lots of programs,” Carpenter said. “We want the graduates to want to stay in Belton, start new businesses, build homes and have a family right here.”
The path forward
City Manager Sam Listi said the city already has approved the plan and is now in the process of putting together a list of guidelines for each district.
While the guidelines are not yet completed, Listi urged the stakeholders at the event to work with the city on any potential projects now.
“What we, from the city standpoint and the EDC, would like to say is don’t wait for that,” Listi said. “We are ready right now and we have the tools in place.”
Carpenter said he believes that, with the Imagine Belton Plan in place, the city is in a good position to become great.
“I don’t want a nice downtown in downtown Belton,” Carpenter said. “I want a great downtown in downtown Belton, and I think the pieces are in place to do that.”