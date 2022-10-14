Anthony Alexander Gonzales

Anthony Alexander Gonzales, 29, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday evening in the 1300 block of West Jackson Street on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stemmed from a Bartlett investigation.

The arrest of a Bartlett man caused a lockdown in the city Thursday.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com