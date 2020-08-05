Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy will arrive in Killeen today and is scheduled to speak with Fort Hood officials, local government and civic leaders today and Thursday about Fort Hood, which has faced heavy criticism in recent months after the death of a female soldier drew nationwide attention.
McCarthy ordered an independent review in July to determine whether the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, and the surrounding military community, reflects the Army’s values, including safety, respect, inclusiveness, a commitment to diversity and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment. The review will be conducted by five civilian experts.
The review came about after the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry regiment soldier, put a national spotlight on sexual harassment and assault in the military. Guillen’s family said she had been sexually harassed before her death, but only told her family because she was afraid to go to her chain of command.
During the visit, the secretary is expected to hold a question and answer session with local government and civic leaders in a series of briefings, according to Lt. Col. Driece M. Harris, spokeswoman for the secretary.
She said a series of meetings with Killeen-area leaders are scheduled for Thursday, but did not disclose specific details.
Harris said those meetings would not be open to the media because Army officials are hoping to have a “candid conversation,” and the presence of media or cameras could distract from that.
A news conference later on Thursday at Fort Hood will be open to the media, Harris said, adding McCarthy is devoted to transparency in the Army.
One civic leader who plans to attend the meetings is TaNeika N. Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP.
“Right now, we don’t have any specific issues we want to bring up,” Driver-Moultrie said. “I just want to hear what the Secretary of the Army has to say. This is an opportunity to open up lines of communications and be proactive with issues in the area.”
Driver-Moultrie said from what she understands, the briefings will be more along the lines of roundtable discussions instead of a town hall-style setting. She said that will give local civic leaders the chance to address topics accordingly as they are brought up.
“I’ve been here 20 years, but this is the first time I’ve heard of something like this (with senior government officials),” she said. “It’s great that they want to have a conversation with local civic leaders. I think this is a step in the right direction.”
Guillen’s case reached the White House last week when her family met with President Donald Trump, and a bill was introduced in Congress that would allow soldiers to report sexual assault and harassment cases outside of their chain of command.
Protests have been held in Killeen and nationwide since her disappearance in April, demanding transparency from the Army and Fort Hood on what happened and for better reporting procedures on sexual assault and harassment cases.
Guillen, 20, was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”