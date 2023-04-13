Jose Race, a Thornton Elementary student, was a ball of energy on Thursday as he spent the afternoon running around and playing games with Temple resident Jake Morris at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
featured
Wildcat Mentors celebrate year at youth center
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Wildcat way’: TISD bus driver honored for aiding stranded Proper ISD staff, students
- Temple to pay RV park more than $1 million settlement in eminent domain dispute
- Temple woman indicted for allegedly driving intoxicated with a child
- Baylor Scott & White to close its Temple RV park for patients
- Temple man charged after baby shows signs of child abuse
- Little River-Academy man killed in Milam County crash
- Temple Heights neighborhood plan includes shared park, business center
- Texas House approves $302.6 billion state budget with tax cuts and teacher and state employee raises
- Paul Williams, age 61, of Little River-Academy, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- H-E-B won’t partner with Temple for mobile market; company says its delivery service fills east-side grocery void