Wildcat Mentors

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds plays a video game with mentee Shayne Anthony as a part of the Wildcat Mentors event at the Ralph Wilson Youth Clubs on Thursday.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Jose Race, a Thornton Elementary student, was a ball of energy on Thursday as he spent the afternoon running around and playing games with Temple resident Jake Morris at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.

