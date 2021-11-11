A solemn silence hung over American Legion Post No. 133 Thursday morning as its members and other local veterans honored the passing of nine of its members in the past two years.
This remembrance was part of a larger memorial service put on by the post Thursday in honor of Veterans Day. The service recognized both those in the organization who have died as well as those who have served.
Maj. Derek Ruschhaupt, the main speaker for the event, told a brief history of the many wars and conflicts the United States has fought in since World War II, thanking each group of soldiers individually.
Ruschhaupt first highlighted the few World War II veterans in attendance, such as Jonnie Plsek, and thanked them for their contribution in raising America up.
“Make no mistake about it, that when I see the signs plastered all over the place (saying) ‘United we stand’ you were the blueprint for that,” Ruschhaupt said. “You are the gold standard and you have earned the reputation as the greatest generation.”
Ruschhaupt is the squadron executive officer for the Texas Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Squadron of the 3rd Regiment, 36th Infantry Battalion. The squadron is now based in Temple.
During the event, both Ruschhaupt and the Legion’s post commander John Potts honored and highlighted the service of those veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
The American Legion awarded 11 veterans of the war, or their families, commemorative pins honoring their service no matter if they saw battle or not.
“These men and woman have often been denied the recognition and true honor which is justly theirs,” Post Chaplain William Sterling said. “Today, we correct that injustice.”
During his talk, Ruschhaupt also made sure to thank two groups that do not get as much recognition for their sacrifices. Among those were the families of those who have served, including those spouses and children. Ruschhaupt said that due to his service he missed many of his first anniversaries.
Ruschhaupt also thanked those veterans who served during peace time for what they did to prepare the county for future conflicts.
“Don’t think just because you are an interim service war period veteran that your service means any less,” Ruschhaupt said. “Because, I am going to tell you right now that it is your dedication, your efforts and your commitment to the mission that trains the soldiers that stayed in beyond your time that ended up going to war.”
Navy veteran Joe Henderson said he has been coming out to the post’s Veterans Day celebration for nine years and enjoys the comradery.
Henderson said that he thinks the United States should mandate military service for those graduating from high school, similar to some European counties, to help instill both discipline and an understanding for the price of freedom.
“I think that more people should honor the veterans for what they did in protecting all of their rights and securities of the country,” he said.