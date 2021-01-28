A Central Texas woman faces six criminal charges after police arrested her in connection with Belton vehicle burglaries.
Jordan Lane Walker, 31, of Elgin, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse, both state jail felonies. She also charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, Class A misdemeanors, and theft of property under $100 and driving while intoxicated, both Class B misdemeanors.
Her bonds totaled $123,000, jail records show.
The Belton Police Department on Saturday took multiple theft reports in the 500 block of North Main Street, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Walker was charged after an investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Griffin said.
Assault case
Belton resident Andrea Lynn Anderson, 28, was arrested Sunday after Belton officers responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
Anderson is charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Griffin said Anderson used her feet to strike an officer.
Anderson remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Evading arrest
A Temple man who acted suspiciously and fled from an officer was arrested on multiple charges, Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Zachary Kyle Janke, 26, was observed acting suspiciously at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday by an officer patrolling the area near Avenue I and Third Street.
Janke attempted to hide behind a bush but fled when the officer exited his vehicle and tried to make contact.
After a brief foot pursuit, the officer was able to detain Janke, Weems said.
“During a search incident to arrest, a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was located on Janke’s person,” Weems said. “He was also found to have an active parole warrant.”
Janke faces an evading arrest charge, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as a pending charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, a third-degree felony. Janke remained in the county jail Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Burglary call
About $3,000 worth of electrical equipment was stolen from three Temple homes, police said.
Residents reported the burglary to police at 11:53 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Stone Hollow Drive. The residents reported that they were targeted sometime between 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 10 a.m. Monday.
The case is inactive since there is no suspect information at this time, police said.