The Temple Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Aug. 20, the department announced Monday.
The regular event enables residents to engage in conversations with officers over coffee.
The event will be from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Bella Blue Café, 1323 S. 57th St.
“Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for members of our community to meet one-on-one with the men and women who protect and serve Temple citizens,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
Penny Irwin, a co-owner at Bella Blue Café, told the Telegram she welcomed the opportunity to host “Coffee with a Cop” — an event she said police will hold “as often as they’ll allow us to do.”
“My husband is actually a Belton police officer … so he’s done a lot of (events) like this,” Irwin said in May. “It’s nice to get the community out and introduce them to the officers … especially with everything going on right now. They’re not bad guys.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds previously said he enjoys having coffee with Temple residents.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to meet new folks,” he said during the May coffee event. “It’s just an opportunity for us to socialize and perhaps hear concerns that the community has. I think everything begins with a relationship … and from a relationship you get trust and from trust you get good communication. That’s really helpful when you’re trying to build upon, increase or develop police-community relations.”
Deputy Chief Allen Teston agreed.
“We want to offer our citizens the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and meet our officers,” Teston said in the news release.