BELTON — Sydney Hasha, 15, of Salado FFA drew the winning bid of $14,000 for her grand champion market steer in the Saturday auction at the Bell County Expo Center that ended the 2021 Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.
The 14 combined buyers were State Rep. Brad Buckley, State Rep. Hugh Shine, Johnson Brothers Ford, Mac Haik Dodge, W&B Development, Don Ringler Chevrolet, Smile at the World Orthodontics, Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, Ellis Heating and Air, JLB Construction, JDK Services, Vista Real Estate and Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson.
Cash Parker, 13, of Stampede Creek 4-H sold his reserve grand champion market steer for $14,000.
The 14 combined buyers were Shine, JLB Construction, Smile at the World Orthodontics, Milam County Livestock Exchange, Tommy and Christina Sing, Pat Mullins, Hilliard Distributors, Mac Haik Dodge, W&B Development, Don Ringler Chevrolet, Ellis Heating and Air, Belton Vet Clinic, JDK Services and Jimmy and Caroline Parker.
“I’m just so blessed to have the people who have stood by me this year and helped me,” Sydney said.
The daughter of Christine and the late Shane Hasha, she said it was her first year without her dad, who passed away last year at age 63.
“I want to say thank you to Brandin and Mitchell Davis and my mom,” she said. “They helped me show this year, and they were a huge part in my success.”
Since this year’s auction was a “premium sale,” the young owners get to keep their animals and show them somewhere else, said Sheryl Long, county extension agent. Sydney said she will show her winning steer at livestock shows in San Antonio and Houston. A sophomore at Salado High School, she plans to graduate there and study oncology at Texas A&M University.
Cash, the son of Jeff and Holly Parker of Belton, also showed the reserve grand champion market steer last year.
“It’s my brother’s steer,” he said of this year’s entry. “We had him show the one we thought was going to win. I’m wearing the buckle right now, but I gave him the buckle.”
Later on the sale docket, his brother, Chantz Parker, sold his reserve champion market steer for $7,500.
“I’m OK with it,” Chantz said. He plans to enter the steer in the San Antonio fair.
Cash said it’s his fifth year showing animals at the fair.
“I feel like it teaches me how to work hard,” he said. “I enjoy it a lot.” He plans to show in San Antonio and Houston and other fairs.
Five auctioneers alternated for the sale of the 209 items on the docket: Tray Gallaway, Jeff Parker, Trinity Crow, Kyler Davidson and Paden Crow. This year the children crossed the stage without any animals or foodstuffs. Jennifer Smith, chairman of the auction sale committee, said the absence of animals at the auction was part of the coronavirus pandemic plan to reduce traffic.
Long said some people were watching the auction online. The fair organizers chose to have the sale in the Garth Arena this year so everybody could spread out, she said. For years, the sale was held in the Assembly Hall, but for the past two years it was in the Equine/Livestock Complex.