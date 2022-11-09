BELTON - A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will close the outside eastbound mainlane and shoulder of Interstate 14 from Simmons Road to George Wilson Road, starting at 7 tonight.
weather alert
Interstate 14 lane closures start at 7 tonight
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man guilty in fatal shooting of friend
- Drag queen show draws support, opposition
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after juvenile suffers ‘life-threatening’ wounds in Temple shooting
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Lula Rogers Ison, age 86, of Temple, died Wednesday
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service