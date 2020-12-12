Kelsi Seiter never had participated in costume design before.
But when the Temple High junior was tasked with designing an outfit during the 2020 Texas Thespian State Festival’s Team Technical Design competition, her creativity was evident.
“I have never done costumes in my life, so it was a whole new experience for me in trying to figure out how to piece everything together the way we wanted,” she told the Telegram. “The research for my costume was hard, because I couldn’t find exactly what I wanted … and I didn’t want to make (the costume) look like everybody else’s.”
Seiter was on a four-person team with Genevieve Myers, Julia Prather and Terry Austin — a collective that won the 2020 state championship in the Team Technical Design category. Their mock design for “Wicked the Musical” spanned four areas: scenic design, costume design, hair and makeup design, and properties design.
Natasha Tolleson said the competition, which was held in a virtual format this year, likely included several hundred teams. The Temple High head theater director praised her students for their efforts, highlighting how this was a student-driven competition.
“This is not a teacher-driven competition at all,” Tolleson said. “I just put the kids in teams and told them what they were doing. … They took it from there.”
Myers, a senior, was ecstatic when she heard her team placed first.
“It’s really an honor,” she said. “This competition was a lot different this year than in past years due to everything being online. None of us really had experienced anything like it before, but it was really amazing to be a part of it still. I’m glad they let us compete.”
The team received its assignment Oct. 24 and had two weeks to complete a 19-slide PowerPoint presentation of their designs — a project that included 58 photographs demonstrating the team's creativity and craftsmanship.
Myers emphasized the collaborative spirit each of her team members had.
“I had never done scenic design before, so I think it was really cool that we got to work as a team over a long period of time,” she said. “We bounced ideas off of each other and I think that really helped in our research.”
However, Tolleson emphasized how these students were not the only successful thespians during the state festival, as two groups of Temple High students received superior ratings for their respective group musical performances.
“A group of boys did a number from ‘Guys and Dolls,’ and the group of girls did a number from ‘Aida,’” Tolleson said. “All our kids got top rankings, which automatically advanced them to the national competition … so we had a very successful competition even though we couldn’t be there in person.”
A full list of the students that participated in the group musical competition can be found online at thespiansr.us/.