A 65-year-old Gatesville man was charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to a Temple Police report.
Ralph Elton Hall is a suspect in an Monday early morning incident when officers were called at 3:26 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 2303 S. 57th Street. The call was for an armed person who allegedly fired a shot but not directly at anyone, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Hall, a convicted felon, was also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, Weems said. He seemed to be in mental distress, so officers took him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for an evaluation. Once he was cleared by the hospital staff, Hall was taken to the Bell County Jail.
Texas Department of Public Safety detailed the felony convictions Hall has. Hall was found guilty in 1976 of robbery and in 1977 and 1979 of escape. He also had several misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession. None of his convictions were in Texas.
His bond Tuesday was set at $125,000.