Family Promise of East Bell County has a challenge for its area residents.
Although a new $1.3 million facility — which will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space — is nearly operational, the nonprofit organization has an immediate need.
“We cannot pause our work just because of extra duties,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, said. “In fact, we have worked harder than ever to care for our neighbors who are homeless.”
In the first nine months of 2022, the staff and volunteers at Family Promise of East Bell County assisted 174 children and parents, who were experiencing homelessness, by placing them into safe and supportive housing.
In 2020, that figure was 42.
However, with an increased reach and impact comes an increased need for operating funds.
“We are truly grateful for everyone’s generosity, but as we grow in our work to meet the community’s needs, Family Promise also needs more financial support,” Preston said. “As always, contributions to Family Promise support the ongoing work with children and families who are homeless.”
This month, the Anderson Charitable Foundation awarded Family Promise of East Bell County a $15,000 challenge grant to help that cause.
“Every dollar given to Family Promise by the community during the last two months of 2022, will be matched by the foundation, totaling $30,000,” Family Promise of East Bell County said in a news release.
Prospective donors can email info@familypromisebellcounty.org for information on how to sponsor a bedroom, or contribute online at www.familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.
“The six major needs we work on with families are addressing the trauma of homelessness and other past experiences, ensuring that children are in school/childcare, gaining reliable transportation, attaining full-time employment, achieving financial stability, and acquiring safe, sustainable housing,” Preston said. “Once safe housing is attained, we continue to support the families in their homes for the next 12 months, ensuring that families do not become homeless again.”