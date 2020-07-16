A Temple man was arrested when police reportedly found a firearm and drugs in a vehicle that he wrecked Wednesday night.
Joseph Jenkins III, 28, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of West Avenue K and South 37th Street, Temple police said.
Jenkins appeared to be intoxicated because his speech was slurred, he couldn’t keep his balance and couldn’t keep his eyes open, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
Jenkins, who had an invalid license, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. When officers searched his vehicle, a firearm and drugs, including sedatives and antipsychotics, were found.
In addition to charges of illegally having a firearm, a third-degree felony, Jenkins was charged with several misdemeanors — duty on striking fixture/highway landscape more than $200; two counts of possession of a dangerous drug; and driving while intoxicated.
His bonds by Thursday totaled $2,350.