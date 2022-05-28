BELTON — A cheering crowd of about 6,000 family members and friends celebrated the success of 598 Temple High School graduates as they received their diplomas Saturday morning at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
In his acceptance of the class of 2022, Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, said it is probably true when some say that greater responsibilities, experiences and changes lie ahead. However, he said, some things will remain the same.
“No. 1, the achievements made by the class of 2022 will always remain here with Temple High School,” he said.
Secondly, he told the class to look around at their families and friends in the stands.
“In your life, they will always be here to support you,” he said.
“And No. 3,” he said, “in life you only graduate from one high school. You are all from one place and at one point in time. You will always and forever be a Temple Wildcat!”
In her address, valedictorian Teresa Do told the class she wanted to talk to them about “the importance of letting go and of luck.”
“We will never have this experience again,” she said. “Remember these faces, remember how these people who have walked these very halls with you look today at this very moment — dressed up in their best for a moment we’ll never, ever get back.
“I spot many friends who have taught me some valuable lessons: that a number doesn’t justify my existence, that I am enough because I am, and … that some goodbyes are really never for forever,” she said.
“No matter how much we fear letting go, how much we fear change, we trudge on because ultimately that’s what will make our peers, our family and, most importantly, us proud of the lives we’ve lived,” she said.
It is true, Do said, that a large part of her life has been the result of hard work, dedication and “late night coffee runs.”
“However, there’s one more part of life that I have to give credit to for how everything has turned out: luck,” she said. “I’m lucky to have been a part of the class of 2022. I’m lucky to have known all of you.”
She’s lucky to have been raised by her family, she said.
“Overall, I think I owe a lot of things to luck, and I hope that in some way, somehow, I can impart this luck to all of you as we move toward the future.”
In the salutatorian address, Kaylei Williams said that since the beginning of May the word graduation (in all caps) has been noted on the date Saturday, May 28, on a calendar at her house.
“It might sound surprising, but my parents started counting down the days until graduation before I even did,” she said. “There seemed to be a bunch of stuff in the way of today — milestones, group projects, that you probably carried on your back, pep rallies, finals — but now we’ve reached this moment in time that we share together.
“My point is, today is the day to breathe,” she said. “Thus far, you have woken up every morning and sacrificed your time to put in the efforts to walk across this stage in front of your family and friends to celebrate your achievements.
“At this moment, however, the person you are making most proud is your childhood image,” she said. “Your family will clap, your friends will cheer, but the dearest celebration comes from that kid sitting in kindergarten on the first day of school with a backpack twice the size of themselves, teeth missing, only dreaming of what they could become. That admiration is you.
“The first time you heard the number 2022, it seemed so distant, so out-of-touch, but now you are here sitting as the best form of yourself.”