A Temple woman dealing with probation revocation had her case continued in court Monday.
“The revocation hearing regarding Alexandria Armour was heard in the 426th today,” Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said. “Testimony has been heard in the matter, and the revocation has been reset to conclude the testimony in the case.”
Armour, 23, was 17 in 2016 when she was convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and endangering a child, a state jail felony.
In 2017, Armour was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication in the Bell County 264th District Court presided by Judge Martha Trudo, according to court records.
In 2019, the Bell County District Attorney filed to adjudicate her probation for allegedly violating several terms of her probation, including drug possession, incomplete community service, no psychological screening or counseling, and lack of outpatient treatment.
Her revocation case has been set and continued at least six times from Sept. 23, 2019, to Nov. 1, 2021.
In April 2018, Armour was released from jail after serving a portion of two sentences, according to court records.
In 2019, she was arrested by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams during a sting operation, according to arrest affidavits.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in 2019 the Armour case “was rescheduled due to time limitations of the court’s docket on the day it was set.”
“This is a contested revocation hearing, which will require a greater amount of time for the court to consider the case than was available on the court’s docket today,” he said.
A jury trial for felony drug possession was initially set for Oct. 26, 2019, and now has a new date of March 21.
“The cases have had court settings throughout the pendency of the case,” Newell said in 2019. “As in all cases, there has been some delay since March of this year attributable to limitations in court settings and in-person appearances.”
The original charges stem from a 2016 vehicle pursuit through Temple, Troy, and back to Temple that culminated when Armour crashed a vehicle she was driving — an Audi A4 she was driving without a front license plate — at Lower Troy Road and East Young Avenue.
The father of the 18-month-old boy stayed in the vehicle after the crash and was released. An arrest affidavit said he told Temple Police that Armour, his girlfriend at the time, ran from the police since she had arrest warrants.
No new date has been set for the continued testimony of the revocation plea.