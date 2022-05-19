The Temple High School Choir Department is inviting the Temple-area community out for its annual SoundCheck show — a performance that will feature about 45 students who had to audition for their spot on the stage.
Performances, which will include an eclectic variety of songs, are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Temple High School Auditorium, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
“The Temple High School Choir Department is excited to bring SoundCheck 2022 back to the stage at the THS Auditorium,” Cameron Roucloux, Temple High School’s head choral director, said in a news release. “This a high-energy show with a live professional backing band, live sound, and professional lighting, featuring Temple High School choir students as the main performers.”
Tickets are available online at centraltexastickets.com/events/soundcheck-2022-5-20-2022.
“Reserved seat tickets for SoundCheck 2022 are $20, adult general admission tickets are $15 and student general admission tickets are $5,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “Tickets will be available at the door both nights.”
Roucloux highlighted how the SoundCheck show typically draws one of the program’s largest audiences of the year, as the music selection “appeals to music lovers of all ages and genres.”
“Acts will perform numbers from Fall Out Boy, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Selena, Adele, ABBA, Madonna, TLC, George Michael, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Journey and more,” he said.
The Temple High School Choir Booster Club also will hold a raffle drawing — with tickets priced at $2 each or three for $5 — following the final performance on Saturday.
Although prizes include four tickets to Texas Typhoon Waterpark, two Texas Rangers ticket vouchers, a Wildcat fan basket and a Waco Surf pass, a full list of items can be accessed online at bit.ly/3MjaFSp.
“Purchase from any Temple High School Choir Booster Club member or email thschoirboosterclub@gmail.com for more information,” the Temple High School Choir Booster Club said in a post to its website.