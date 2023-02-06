Hundreds of residents across Temple and the surrounding area still don’t have power after icy conditions downed tree limbs last week.
Oncor Energy Delivery’s outage map Sunday evening showed at least 1,000 households in the Temple-Belton area lacked electricity, days after a winter storm spewed ice onto roads and trees, leading to more than 200 calls from residents. The outages were reported in Temple’s south, north, east and west sides, along with parts of Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and Troy.
Other large power outages remained in Milam County, including Cameron, which suffered a weather-related water outage last week.
“Service has been restored for the vast majority of customers following last week’s winter storm,” the electric supplier said in a statement on the outage map. “Oncor teams continue to work 24/7 in communities still experiencing outage impacts. “
“Multiple waves of the storm caused significant damage to trees and vegetation, which either fell or came into contact with power lines and resulted in much longer wait times for restoration,” Oncor said. “We appreciate your patience and support as we continue working around the clock to get everyone’s power back on.”
Oncor said some locations may have received a “hazardous disconnect” due to debris or damage on a customer’s electrical equipment, such as the meter base or the weatherhead.
“Customers will need to contact an electrician to complete repairs and verify if a city inspection is required before service can be restored,” Oncor said. “Once that’s complete, customers should then call Oncor at 888-313-6862 to request a reconnect.”
Area resident Ashley Mersch said she hasn’t had power at her home for several days.
“On FM 935 between Bottoms and Pond Creek (roads), the lines are down for over a mile long and nothing has been done since Thursday morning at 3 a.m.,” she said. “Still no power and Oncor can’t keep track of their orders.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued disaster declarations for Milam, Williamson and other Texas counties impacted by the ice storm.
“Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey so we can meet all needs in the recovery process.”
Weather forecast
The local weather outlook should be a lot easier to deal with than what the Temple-Belton area lived through last week.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth forecasts that Central Texas will first get clouds, then rain and then sunshine all over the place.
After a Sunday night low of 51 degrees, today’s temperature should rise to a comforting 73 degrees. However, it should be very cloudy and a little more fog to welcome early commuters is possible for this morning. There is no wind advisory, the NWS said, but gusts could go as high as 35 mph.
The clouds are supposed to increase tonight, when the low will be around 58 degrees.
An 80% chance of rain is expected Tuesday with a thunderstorm possible after noon. Tuesday should be a warm day, though, with the high at 66 degrees.
The chance of showers lessens to 60% Tuesday night — when the projected low is 45 degrees — and down to a 40% chance Wednesday.
Midweek should have a high of about 60 degrees. It will be cooler that night, with a low of around 41 degrees.
Cooler later in week
On Thursday, the NWS said in its online forecast discussion, another cold front may sweep across the country. It’s not expected to carry any moisture, but the high temperatures could drop again by the end of the week, with a light freeze possible Friday night.
The projected high for a warm sunny Thursday is 66 degrees. It should be mostly clear that night with a low of about 38 degrees.
Friday should still be sunny with a high near 54 degrees. The low that night could only drop to 33 degrees.
It will be warm and sunny again Saturday, with a high near 56 degrees. That night it should be clear again with a low of about 36 degrees.