Public school officials across Texas are bracing themselves for low accountability ratings, and Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott cited a redesign of the STAAR exam as one of the catalysts.
Although Ott is no stranger to the idea of standards changing as Texas has replaced its statewide assessment several times over the past three decades, he stressed how a rushed timeline for its implementation sounded alarms.
The STAAR redesign — which was implemented during the 2022-23 school year after consulting with a 12-member Assessment Education Advisory Committee that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath appointed — was a result of the 86th Texas Legislature passing House Bill 3906 in 2019, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The measure — approved prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to lingering national learning declines — placed an emphasis on four key components: online testing and accommodations, new question types, cross-curricular passages and evidence-based writing.
“We’re not used to being told, ‘We’re going to have new item types and writing for the STAAR that your kids are going to take this year,’” Ott told the Telegram. “Then they don’t give us item types. They don’t give us examples. They don’t give any of that until well after the school year has started.”
However, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year agreed that changes to the STAAR exam were needed.
“We want to see this type of thinking in our classrooms,” Ott said. “What I disagree with is the fact that TEA has not worked with districts in providing adequate time to prepare our classroom teachers for these changes.”
He stressed how TEA previously recognized these types of factors when it last rolled out a full-scale change in standards. It paused the accountability system for a year to allow for classroom instruction to align with the new materials.
“This also happened when the new math standards came in,” Ott said. “This lack of adjustment time supports many other political factors we are seeing to disparage public education, such as ending the regular legislative session without financial support to public school teachers and students.”
Although the Texas Legislature is in a special session right now — one that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for lawmakers to address property taxes and border security — public education funding was not named an agenda item.
Abbott has toured the state — including a recent stop in Temple — to rally support for private school vouchers, which were not funded by the end of the regular session. Voucher proponents have cited low test scores and district ratings in many Texas school districts as reasons to implement changes.
Ott added how a shift in College, Career and Military Readiness scores, which play a role in all domains for high school and district letter-grade ratings, also will plague Texas public schools.
“One point is given for each annual graduate who accomplishes any one of the CCMR indicators,” according to TEA’s preliminary 2023 Accountability Manual. “The CCMR component is calculated by dividing the total points (cumulative number of CCMR graduates) by the number of annual graduates. The CCMR component score is rounded to the nearest whole number.”
Instead of a cut score of 47% earning a campus a “C” rating for CCMR, a cut score of 67% will now be required — a threshold that TEA will apply to scores for the 2021-22 school year.
“This is being applied to one-year-old data that cannot be changed,” Ott said. “Is it really fair to wait one year after performance to increase cut point standards, then go back and apply those standards to old data? Further, then provide ratings based on new standards being applied to old data?”
He called it an “obvious ploy” to attack public schools.
Politics and public schools
“It is evident that the changes to the assessment and the accountability system are being used to show a decline in performance,” Ott said. “Even the commissioner told the State Board of Education to expect a negative effect on ratings and that we should not compare STAAR from last year to this year because the tests are different.”
However, Ott believes student performance will actually increase despite what any new ratings may say.
“I think you’re going to see accountability ratings drop, but I think you’re going to see performance increase,” he said. “I think that’s going to be the theme, in particular, with high schools across Texas.”
There is belief among many Texas superintendents, Ott included, that these changes are to make public school less attractive to parents as Abbott pushes for school choice.
Under the proposed program, parents would be allowed to take the money that would have funded their children’s learning at a public school and spend it instead on alternative schooling options such as private schools.
“We have opposed the privatization of our public schools through vouchers and voucher schemes since our inception in 1995 for a variety of reasons,” Charles Luke, the coordinator for the Coalition of Public Schools, said in a statement last February. “Private schools are not accountable to taxpayers for how they spend their money and do not accept every student as public schools do.”
Funding teacher raises
Officials also have called out Texas’ inability to provide school districts more funding.
“Our hands are tied. We’re not sitting on a bucket of money and just trying to hold on to it,” Belton ISD Area 1 trustee Jeff Norwood said when the school board approved a $1,200 salary increase for teachers earlier this month. “I mean, this is not what we want it to be. As a board, I think it’s important that the community realizes that what the politicians are doing to our teachers and everybody who works in school districts across the state is not right.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith also is well aware of these tactics.
“No coincidence that we have a redesigned STAAR test, a changing accountability system with a ‘Zone of Uncertainty,’ and political games being played with school funding,” he said in a Twitter post last week.