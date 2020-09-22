Some of the outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta stretched into Central Texas Tuesday and played havoc with area roadways and drivers.
Three early morning single-vehicle collisions in Troy sent several people to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said.
“You could probably have thrown a stone between the first two (accidents),” Smith said.
A 36-year-old Waco man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hydroplaned at about 7:10 a.m. into the barrier wall near Interstate 35’s southbound mile marker 307. Soon after, a 38-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter hit the wall while trying to avoid the first collision, according to the woman’s daughter. The woman lost traction and spun into the wall.
A third collision — this time including a rollover — occurred at about 7:35 p.m. at mile marker 308 — again on southbound I-35. A 20-year-old Waco man had minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital, Smith said.
“Small pockets of rainfall lead to a little bit of water on the road. If you don’t watch your speed and slow down, you’re going to have an adventure,” he said.
Because Troy ran out of resources to answer calls, Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid.
An 18-wheeler jackknifed at about 10:30 a.m. at southbound mile marker 292 on Interstate 35, which is near the Loop 121 exit in Belton. All southbound I-35 lanes were closed just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and reopened at about 12:30 p.m.
Temple flooding issues
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems didn’t know of any major flooding or accidents in the Temple area, he said.
Residents on East Elm Avenue and North 14th Street said Tuesday they’re angry about flooding in the area.
Angie Leon has lived at her home for 10 years. The city of Temple sends someone out when she calls but nothing gets done, she said Tuesday. Leon said no drainage system exists.
Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks was asked Tuesday about the drainage system at Leon’s location.
In that section of Temple, some areas have curbs and gutters, while others have ditches, Parks said.
The city was able to locate one call made Aug. 14, 2018, in an email from Leon to the city. Leon said there was no drainage. A record said city employees went to check the drainage, but no result was posted, according to Parks.
“Some of the older areas of our city deal with drainage issues because they were built before development codes were in place that addressed these issues,” Parks said. “The city of Temple is developing a Drainage Master Plan to identify and address areas of flooding throughout the city.”
Residents are encouraged to call the city about problem areas or, if they have a location that floods, notify the city ahead of time and staff will deliver sandbags to mediate flooding, Parks said.