A temporary burn ban issued by Bell County Judge David Blackburn last week could be replaced by a new, extended prohibition on outdoor burning as drought and elevated fire conditions affect Central Texas.
The Commissioners Court will determine today whether a new order on outdoor burning is needed since rain is forecast in Bell County before Blackburn’s weeklong burn ban ends at 6 a.m. Saturday. The court will “consider status and take potential action” on a new burn ban, according to the meeting agenda. Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.
Central Texas remains affected by drought conditions, with the greatest effects most noticeable on the county’s western side. Bell joined other local counties that recently issued burn bans as the fire danger from drought and little rain has increased across the state.
Blackburn’s order, which started at 6 a.m. Saturday, was issued Thursday after officials “determined that the current dry conditions have created a public safety hazard that can only be made worse by outdoor burning.”
Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.
Rain in forecast
Rain is expected overnight in Bell County with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front brings cooler regional temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. New rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch are expected, although higher amounts are possible from thunderstorms.
Today, with a high of about 53 and a low of about 37, will be partly sunny but rain is forecast to return Tuesday, when there is a 50% chance of showers. Tuesday’s high will be about 50 degrees with a low of about 39.
Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures begin Wednesday with a high of near 60 degrees, according to the weather service.
Dry conditions
Commissioners considered a burn ban at their meeting last Monday but opted to see how the weather would develop.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said freezing temperatures seen in recent weeks caused dryer conditions in the area.
“Current weather conditions are resulting in lower vegetation moisture content and an increased risk of grass fires,” Mahlstedt said last week. “Recent freezing temperatures have caused vegetation to dry out and without a significant amount of rain, these conditions will continue to worsen with warmer daytime temperatures, lower overnight humidity levels and increased winds.”
Severe and moderate drought affects mostly western Bell County, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed.
A strip of central Bell is not currently seeing drought conditions, though the monitor shows it is abnormally dry.
Only about a quarter of the eastern Bell County is not seeing any drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the agency.
The Texas Water Development Board recently reported that drought conditions affected about 79% of the state, much higher than the 51% seen at the same time last year.