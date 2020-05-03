BUCKHOLTS — It was much ado about something, but so far no one has said what that something was.
On Monday, a group of students and parents strongly protested the April 20 dismissal of faculty members by the board of trustees of the Buckholts Independent School District. No protesters came to a special meeting of the board on Saturday evening in the Buckholts Elementary School library.
Before the special meeting, Trevor B. Hall of Austin, attorney for the school district, said, “The parties have settled their dispute by mutual agreement and the terms of the agreement are confidential.”
In the special meeting, which included a closed executive session, the board rescinded their earlier nonrenewal of the term contracts of teacher Kimera Turrubiarte and principal Kris Shaver. Board President Adan Losoya instructed BISD Interim Superintendent Maxie Morgan to advise the two faculty members of the decision within two days.
Hall said coach and athletic director James Shelton and teacher Maggie Murphy both resigned and the board accepted their resignations on April 21.
The special meeting consisted of a short open session and a closed executive session.
Other board members present were Ricky McCall, vice president; Kerri Hernandez, secretary; Leslie Lorenz; Jessie Bonavidez; and Margaret Green. Chris Morris, another board member, was absent.
Losoya called the meeting to order, presented the agenda and had the minutes of the last regular meeting approved as written by a unanimous vote. Green made the motion and Bonavidez seconded.
Morgan said he was hired as interim superintendent after Nancy Sandlin resigned in December. He said the school district had 134 students enrolled before COVID-19 ended the spring semester. Morgan, who has filled various school administration roles in Central Texas, was retired before taking the interim position with the Badgers.