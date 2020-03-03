The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident where a local fire chief shot and killed himself Tuesday, Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
Central Bell County Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jason Worsdale, 46, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he was later taken off life support.
A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the department's station, 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.
No autopsy was ordered, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield said.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Messer Ranch Road, according to Cruz.