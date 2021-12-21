Temple will collect and recycle live Christmas trees and cooking oil beginning Sunday.
Trees will be collected at no charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 through Jan. 10, the city said in a news release.
Residents can take their trees to the city’s Recycling Center at 3015 Bullseye Lane. Tree decorations must be removed prior to drop-off.
The solid waste department will also accept live trees during brush collection and artificial trees during bulk collection.
Also starting Sunday, Temple Fire & Rescue will collect cooking oil for recycling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The effort continues until Dec. 31.
Cooking oil can be taken to the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.; Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road; and Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Oil must be stored in a closed container, the city said. Twelve types of oil — including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil — will be accepted.
For a complete list or additional information, visit templetx.gov/fog or email solidwaste@templetx.gov.