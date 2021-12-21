Recycling Christmas trees in Temple

Justin Penney, left, pushes a Christmas tree into a larger mulcher in 2016 during a Temple Parks and Recreation Department Christmas tree recycling event at the Gober Party House in Temple. Residents brought their Christmas trees to be mulched, recycling them instead of adding to the landfill. They received a free bag of mulch as a thank you.

 Telegram file

Temple will collect and recycle live Christmas trees and cooking oil beginning Sunday.

Trees will be collected at no charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 through Jan. 10, the city said in a news release.

Residents can take their trees to the city’s Recycling Center at 3015 Bullseye Lane. Tree decorations must be removed prior to drop-off.

The solid waste department will also accept live trees during brush collection and artificial trees during bulk collection.

Also starting Sunday, Temple Fire & Rescue will collect cooking oil for recycling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The effort continues until Dec. 31.

Cooking oil can be taken to the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.; Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road; and Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.

Oil must be stored in a closed container, the city said. Twelve types of oil — including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil — will be accepted.

For a complete list or additional information, visit templetx.gov/fog or email solidwaste@templetx.gov.