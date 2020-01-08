An investigation into the alleged October drug-related activity of Eric Matthew Villanueva concluded Wednesday with his arrest.
Villanueva, 17, of Temple, was booked into the Bell County Jail at 4:18 a.m. on the second-degree felony charge of possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. No bond was set.
Temple Police officers set up a narcotics stakeout for a buy Oct. 30 at Buc-ees in which two officers received minor injuries. Charges were filed against a second person — Joe Andrew Lopez, 17, of Temple.
Lopez drove the pickup, put it in reverse and rammed a Temple Police Department unit at the gas pumps. He then hit a pillar while a second officer was hanging out of the pickup, according to an arrest affidavit.
However, Villanueva was the main target of the sting. He was well-known to the Temple Police Department, an arrest affidavit said.
The decision was made in early November by Temple Police Department to not prosecute Villanueva yet so the investigation could continue. Villanueva did have a controlled substance in his possession at the time of Lopez’s arrest.