BELTON — Retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West was the featured speaker Saturday at a Memorial Day Muster at Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
Open to veterans, active-duty military and their families, the muster included fellowship, food and tribute to fallen veterans.
“Memorial Day should be a time to remember those who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ rather than just a day of barbecue, sales and pool openings,” West said.
Jonathan Dobbs of Stewart, Fla., was the point of contact for the event sponsor, the Committee to Support and Defend, a national organization based in Naples, Fla. Made up of former military members, the committee seeks to support constitutional freedom and to protect the “integrity of our most cherished civil right — free and fair elections,” its website reads.
“We’re just trying to celebrate veterans’ service,” Dobbs said. “We want to thank them.”
Chad McLean, owner of the shooting range, said he previously held an event for the committee and that West, its executive director, chose the range for the muster.
The range has been in operation for about two years, he said, and has indoor archery, rifle and pistol ranges.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Motorcycle Group Unit 14, of VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton, was represented at the muster by Karl Gawron, a member, and Chris Campbell, the chaplain.
They pointed out a memorial table in the dining area, which was set up under a tent in the range’s front parking lot. There were different symbols on the table commemorating military members not present, specifically prisoners of war and those missing in action, Campbell said. An empty table setting for one person was “meant for all that we’re remembering today,” he said.
“It’s an honor to be able to participate in memory of those who have given their lives for our freedom,” he said.
Sean and Judy Casperson, whose son Landon was in the color guard, said they came because they really like West.
They’ve heard his speeches before, Sean said. “And it’s also to bring Landon out here to show appreciation for Memorial Day.”
“It’s also to learn life lessons from the Boy Scouts,” Judy said.
Live music was provided by recording artist Frank Giovetti of Nashville, Tenn. He is touring the nation and sings “a little bit of everything.”
Accompanying himself on the guitar, he included patriotic songs to honor the veterans, he said.
On Spotify and Apple Music, he covers other artists and also writes a lot of his own songs, he said. There’s more about him at frankgiovetti.com.